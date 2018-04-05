ACC to keep Football Championship Game in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference and the Charlotte Sports Foundation have reached a 10-year agreement that will keep the Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game in Charlotte through the 2030 season, ACC Commissioner John Swofford announced Thursday.

The Dr. Pepper ACC Football Championship Game will continue to be played at Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and site of seven of the last eight conference title games. Charlotte is also scheduled to host the 2018, 2019 and 2020 championship games.

Clemson has won three of its four recent ACC Championships in Charlotte. The Tigers defeated Miami at Bank of America Stadium to win the 2017 ACC Championship and did the same in 2015 when they beat North Carolina.

Clemson also won the 2011 ACC Championship, its first under head coach Dabo Swinney, in 2011 when it took down Virginia Tech.

“Charlotte has been a tremendous home for the Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game and we’re pleased to announce the Queen City as our championship destination through 2030,” said Swofford. “With the outstanding efforts by the Charlotte Sports Foundation, Carolina Panthers and city of Charlotte, our game has grown into one of the premier sporting events in the country. We look forward every year to this annual celebration of ACC Football.”

The Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game has sold out at Bank of America Stadium four of the previous seven games, including last year’s matchup in which 74,372 watched No. 1 Clemson defeat No. 7 Miami, 38-3. The seven previous ACC Football Championship Games in Charlotte have averaged more than 70,000 fans per game. The game’s attendance record is 74,514 for the 2015 contest between Clemson and North Carolina, which also set an attendance record for Bank of America Stadium. Over the last eight years, the ACC ranks second among all conferences in attendance at its football championship games.

“We are very excited that the Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game will call Charlotte home through the end of the next decade,” stated Johnny Harris, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. “The ACC, Charlotte and the Charlotte Sports Foundation have proven to have a wonderful partnership. The Charlotte Sports Foundation’s mission is to attract major sporting events that enhance the quality of life in Charlotte. Hosting the prestigious Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game each year is a cornerstone of our foundation. We are thrilled the community has proven to embrace the game and events surrounding it. The ACC has truly found a home in Charlotte.”

“The Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game is one of the most exciting events in college football each year, and we are honored that Charlotte will host the game that has become the gateway to the College Football Playoff through 2030,” said Will Webb, Executive Director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. “We are very proud of the city of Charlotte and the surrounding community for proving that this is the best home for the championship game. We are committed to continuing our efforts to bolster community support around this premier event. We are delighted that Commissioner Swofford and the ACC have made Charlotte the home of the Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game for many years to come!”

The Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Games in 2021-2030 will be held on the first Saturday in December.