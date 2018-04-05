Clemson extends offer to 4-star California tight end

Recruiting

Clemson extended an offer to Concord (Calif.) De La Salle four-star tight end Isaiah Foskey on Thursday, he confirmed to TCI.

“Coach (Danny) Pearman and Coach (Tyler) Grisham told me I have a offer from them today,” Foskey said.

Clemson played host to Foskey for an unofficial visit Wednesday. He has also visited Georgia, Tennessee and Ohio State this week.

In addition to Clemson, Foskey owns offers from Alabama, California, Michigan, Southern Cal, UCLA, Washington, Arizona State, Florida, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and others.

Foskey (6-5, 235) is ranked by ESPN as the No. 4 tight end No. 118 overall prospect in the class of 2019.

