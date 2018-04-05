Clemson offers 4-star lineman

Recruiting

Raleigh (N.C.) Sanderson four-star offensive tackle Mitchell Mayes reported an offer from Clemson on Thursday afternoon via social media.

“All Glory To God!” Mayes wrote in a Twitter post. “Extremely excited and honored to receive an offer from Clemson University!”

Mayes, a sophomore, received his first offer from NC State in January before Duke and North Carolina followed suit in short order.

247Sports ranks Mayes as the No. 2 prospect in North Carolina, No. 3 offensive tackle and No. 16 overall prospect for the 2020 class.

Mayes (6-5, 295) made visits to Duke, North Carolina and NC State this week.

