Overton is ready to take the next step

Clemson continued along with spring training in preparation for its spring game on April 14 at Death Valley.

With Clemson’s top tier receiving corps up for grabs, Diondre Overton is a player that is looking to burst onto the scene in the fall.

Heading into his junior year the 6-foot-5, 205-pound wide receiver, who is competing with Trevion Thompson and Tee Higgins at the boundary position, has a lot of promise and upside. With spring break in the rearview mirror and the rest of the spring season ahead, Overton was happy to get back on the field Wednesday as he looks to improve his game.

“In my game I’ve been working on my speed and my releases,” he said after Wednesday’s practice. “Working on those will definitely take me to the next level and give me an advantage against the corners.”

With the amount of talent at quarterback for Clemson, Overton sees a lot of different throws when practicing. With the amount of talent throwing him the ball, he has little trouble adjusting to the different throwing styles he sees from quarterbacks Kelly Bryant, Hunter Johnson, Chase Brice and Trevor Lawrence.

“There’s really not much of a difference, all of our quarterbacks are great,” Overton said. “I love getting reps with all of them it’s a really great experience. With all the new guys coming in and getting reps is great for them. It is gonna be a great future for them.”

One thing that was clear from speaking with Overton is the receivers have been working on their blocking throughout the spring. With great running backs such as Tavien Feaster and Travis Etienne blocking is a key for the Tigers’

“The blocking game plays a big part in our offense,” Overton said. “With the explosive running backs we have and the quarterbacks we have you never know if someone’s gonna bounce it outside. Our blocks are on them … we just have to hold the blocks.”

Overton is making the most of his spring training. Going into his junior year he is ready for his time to step up.