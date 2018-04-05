Scott Spencer to transfer from Clemson

Sophomore guard Scott Spencer will transfer from Clemson University, head coach Brad Brownell announced on Thursday.

“I’d like to thank Scott for his commitment and dedication to our program over the last two seasons,” said Brownell. “We wish him the best of luck in the future.”

Spencer, a Suffolk, Va. native, appeared in 25 games in his career at Clemson. He averaged 1.3 points and 0.6 rebounds per game, while playing 175 minutes (7.0 minutes per contest). Spencer scored a career-high six points in the 2017-18 season opener against Western Carolina. He also set career-bests in field goals made (3), rebounds (4) and minutes (16) against the Catamounts.