Rodgers 'on fire'

Per usual, Clemson is loaded at the wide receiver position. The Tigers have a wealth of talented players in their receiving corps and will once again rotate a lot of players in games this season.

But one receiver that has separated himself this spring is rising sophomore Amari Rodgers, according to co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott.

“I would say Amari Rodgers is a guy that’s just been on fire this spring,” Scott said after Friday’s practice. “He has done a really good job.”

As a true freshman in 2017, Rodgers played quite a bit down the stretch and finished the season with 19 receptions for 123 yards in 239 snaps over 14 games. The native of Knoxville, Tenn., is competing with Derion Kendrick and Cornell Powell to replace NFL hopeful Ray-Ray McCloud as the top man at the field position at wide receiver.

Rodgers, a former four-star recruit, has certainly made his case for the starting job with his work ethic and attitude in practice.

“He’s very business-like. He practices like a pro,” Scott said. “What I mean by that is he doesn’t look like a college guy out there. He’s the 28-year-old, 29-year-old guy that’s going about his business.

“He’s very serious about it. It’s very important (to him). He’s disappointed if he doesn’t do it exactly right. He’s back in there in the film, watching the film after practice and just trying to be a master of the details. So I’ve been really pleased with him.”

While Rodgers is one receiver that has stood out to Scott, he isn’t the only one.

Scott is happy with what he has seen from guys such as Hunter Renfrow, Trevion Thompson and T.J. Chase.

“Hunter has worked extremely hard, done a really good job,” Scott said. “Trevion is in that conversation. T.J. Chase is another guy that I’m really pleased with his progress. He’s a guy a lot of people don’t know about. He’s going to surprise a lot of people in my opinion and have a chance to be an excellent player for us here.”

Scott is also pleased with the progress made by rising sophomore Tee Higgins and rising junior Diondre Overton, both of whom are vying with rising senior Trevion Thompson for the starting spot at the 9-man position.

The improvements of Higgins and Overton reminds Scott of what he witnessed with former stars DeAndre Hopkins and Mike Williams as they gained more experience from year-to-year.

“I’m watching it every single day with Tee and Overton,” Scott said. “They’re really kind of moving together at the same time, and that’s a good thing.”

The Tigers will have one more scrimmage on Monday, a half scrimmage, before Saturday’s Orange & White spring game in Death Valley.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that are being put in new positions, especially some of these young guys, the true freshmen that just got here, and some of the guys that are going to be sophomores next year,” Scott said. “This will be a good opportunity to see them.

“I want to see a guy like Amari Rodgers out there catching punts in that situation. Him and DK (Derion Kendrick) have done a really good job in practice, done a good job in scrimmages… It will be great to see how those guys respond in really one of the last dress rehearsals before we kick it off next fall.”