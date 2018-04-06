Scott's Friday practice report

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott says tight end Braden Galloway is already proving why they signed him from nearby Seneca High School.

“He is doing really well,” Scott said. “I noticed him Wednesday out there running routes. He is very athletic. Obviously, we were really excited about getting him out for spring ball and disappointed for him when he got injured.

“It is great to see him out here. He is very fluid. He is exactly what we thought we had signed. So that is exciting.”

Galloway broke a bone in his foot during his final season at Seneca last fall and enrolled at Clemson in January.

Scott went onto give Galloway credit for the way the freshman has paid attention in practice on the days he was not able to participate.

“He has been watching and learning. It is important to him,” Scott said. “So at least he is getting something out of being here early. I will be excited to see him once we get back from summer.”

