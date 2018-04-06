Venables' Friday practice report

Brent Venables’ overall assessment of his defense with spring practice drawing to a close was simple and to the point.

“We have a lot of work to do,” the Clemson defensive coordinator said following Friday’s practice behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. “It is a long time before we play, so we have a lot of work to do.”

The Tigers have three practices left in the spring, including next week’s spring game at Death Valley.

Watch Venables’ conversation with the media following practice on TCITV: