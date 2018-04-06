Venables' Friday practice report

Venables' Friday practice report

Football

Venables' Friday practice report

Brent Venables’ overall assessment of his defense with spring practice drawing to a close was simple and to the point.

“We have a lot of work to do,” the Clemson defensive coordinator said following Friday’s practice behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. “It is a long time before we play, so we have a lot of work to do.”

The Tigers have three practices left in the spring, including next week’s spring game at Death Valley.

Watch Venables’ conversation with the media following practice on TCITV:

, , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

1d

One of the top-ranked defensive tackles in the 2019 recruiting class included Clemson on his short list of potential schools Thursday night. Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville four-star D.J. Dale dropped a top (…)

1d

Clemson’s production at the tight end position took a major hit when Jordan Leggett graduated in 2017. Milan Richard, Cannon Smith and D.J. Greenlee all made plays at some point or another, but none of them did (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home