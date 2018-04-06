Venables likes what he has seen out of his young players

Brent Venables is glad his players took to heart the criticism they received from him after last week’s scrimmage at Death Valley.

It was not a good afternoon for a defense that returns nine starters as it gave up eight plays of 20-plus yards, while also allowing seven touchdown passes.

The Clemson defensive coordinator said they should have taken it personally, especially since they watched the tape as well. He said they rebounded “okay” in this past Wednesday’s half scrimmage in the Valley.

“You go through a practice and you practice hundred and twenty or hundred and thirty plays, there is some good and there is some bad,” Venables said. “I’m not really like, ‘Now where are we at?’ I don’t look at it like that. I don’t say, ‘Here is where we were yesterday, now where are we at?’ I don’t look at it like that. It is not me.

“I still remember the other day. So we are alright.”

However, it has not been all bad, either. Venables has been pleased with what he has seen out of his freshman players – Xavier Thomas, Mike Jones, K.J. Henry, Darnell Jefferies and Josh Belk.

“They have all had their opportunities where they have flashed and looked good,” Venables said. “They are all good kids and they work hard. They’re coachable. We are still installing so they have had plenty of moments of swimming, just the natural progression of regrowth and maturation. It is happening.”

Venables said his young players are going up against some talented guys on the other side of the ball as well.

“They are all talented, both sides,” he said. “They are going against guys that are talented, too. It has been push and shove. They have looked good sometimes and then on the other side of the ball they have looked good sometimes. That is what happens when good players play against good players.

“There is give and take. It has been fun to see those guys come in and jump right in and be fearless about their opportunity. Again, the failure that has happened along the way, that is part of that growth process, but they have had a good attitude fighting through the tough days and the tough moments. So it has been good.”