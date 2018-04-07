At one point Choice considered a transfer

In 2014, as a freshman Adam Choice was off to a very productive start through five games heading into an ACC road game at Boston College where he tore his ACL and Wayne Gallman stepped in to become Clemson’s primary running back.

Choice still thinks about that day and how things would be different if not for the season-ending injury causing him to redshirt the next season. He believes it’s for the best saying, “it’s all in God’s plan and I trust Him no matter what happens.”

This past season Choice carried the ball 67 times for 326 yards and scored six touchdowns as the Tigers’ short yardage back in a unit loaded with talent.

It would be easy for him to transfer after the emersion of Tavien Feaster and Travis Etienne as one of the nation’s most premier duos. However, Choice decided to return to Clemson for a fifth year and pursue his Master’s Degree.

“I considered transferring, but talking to my family and praying about it I decided the best thing to do was stay here and finish my education with my master’s,” he said. “This has been a great opportunity and experience and it’s better than taking a risk somewhere else.”

Now the fifth year running back from Thomasville, Ga., is the veteran in the position group doing whatever he can to make his team and position group stronger.

“Me being the old head in the group it’s been passed along from guys like C.J. Davidson, Zach Brooks, and Wayne Gallman the older you get the more leadership you take,” Choice said. “It’s something I’ve stepped into to share what I know and see to make us better as a unit.”

Leading such a talented group is no easy task but Choice says the group shares a close bond off the field and are constantly helping each other on the field and providing whatever insight is possible.

As spring practice nears its end Choice and company are looking forward to the spring game next Saturday in Death Valley.