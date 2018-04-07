Big time California recruit wowed by Clemson visit

Linebacker prospect Spencer Lytle traveled more than 2,000 miles from his hometown of Bellflower, Calif., to Clemson for a two-day visit on Thursday and Friday.

It was well worth the trip for Lytle, who was wowed by what the Tigers have to offer. He reacted to the visit on social media afterward, calling Clemson “special”, then went in-depth with The Clemson Insider about his experience.

“I attended two team meetings, attended a class, position meetings and practice,” Lytle said. “I really enjoyed the entire visit, and my parents did as well.”

Lytle (6-3, 211) was particularly impressed by Clemson’s football operations facility and what he saw at the spring practice.

“The facilities are off the charts,” he said. “At spring practice, I confirmed I fit what they do. I would be comfortable competing at Clemson.”

While on campus, Lytle met most of the coaches and had a chance to further get to know the staff.

Clemson offered Lytle in February, and the coaches let him know how much they would love to see him play in a Tiger uniform.

“I heard from all the staff how much they want me commit to Clemson,” Lytle said. “They don’t offer a ton of guys, and even less out West. It is a pretty special offer.”

Lytle spent all of Thursday and a good bit of Friday with defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Venables.

He had dinner with Venables on Thursday night, and also met with head coach Dabo Swinney for about an hour and a half during the visit.

“I love those two coaches,” Lytle said. “Really had a great time getting to know both. They really took care of us on the visit. I can see myself at Clemson.”

“I know that I would enjoy and would grow as a player and man with Coach V,” Lytle added.

Lytle, a top-30 linebacker nationally, has reported over 40 scholarship offers. So far this year, he has picked up offers from Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M and Clemson.

Other schools that have hosted Lytle for visits this year include TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Wisconsin and Notre Dame. He doesn’t have any other trips scheduled at this time.

A commitment decision could occur ahead of his senior season.

“I am considering committing somewhere before the season,” Lytle said. “I’ve seen some great programs that are championship caliber and I fit what they do.”

Where does Clemson stand with Lytle after the visit?

“Clemson is HIGH!” he said. “I’ll be visiting again 100 percent.”

In 2017, Lytle had 77 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble during his junior season at St. John Bosco.