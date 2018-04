SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Clemson’s Kier Meredith has been waiting for this day for a long time.

Saturday he got his first start and played in his first game for Clemson in the Tigers’ 5-2 to loss at Notre Dame. Kier went 2-for-3 on the day including a triple and a bunt single.

Meredith told The Clemson Insider “it was amazing” following the loss to the Irish.