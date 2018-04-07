Scott excited for Orange & White Game

If the fans think they are excited for next Saturday’s Orange & White Spring Game, they should see how the coaches view it.

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said scrimmages are far better than practices because the coaches are off the field and they can see how their players respond to real-game situations. When all the fans are added in, it becomes even more of a game atmosphere.

“It is really the closest thing to a game without playing a game,” he said.

Scott said the spring game is kind of the next level for a lot of the younger players on the team, such as the nine freshmen who enrolled in January as well as the players who may have redshirted last season or played sparingly as true freshmen.

It’s also good for guys who are trying out new positions or doing something they did not do last year.

“We have a lot of guys being put in new positions, especially some of these young guys and true freshmen that just got here,” Scott said. “For some of the guys, who will be sophomores next year, this will be a good opportunity to see them.

“To see a guy like Amari Rodgers out there catching punts in that situation. He has done a really good job, him and (Derion Kendrick), in practice and have done a good job in scrimmages so now in a spring game we are going to have national TV there.”

Clemson is expecting at least 50,000 fans for the spring, but head coach Dabo Swinney, and the coaching staff, is hoping for about 20,000 more. They’re not sure what they will get, but they’re excited to see how their players respond.

“I think we are going to have a great crowd,” Scott said. “It will be great to see how those guys respond. It is really one of the last dress rehearsals before we kick it off next fall.”

The Tigers will practice three more times before concluding the spring at 2:30 p.m., next Saturday at Death Valley. Admission is free.