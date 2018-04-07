Scott wants to see the offense finish strong

Clemson will head into next week with a couple of more practices before concluding things with next week’s Orange & White Spring Game at Death Valley.

The Tigers will practice on Monday and will spend half the practice in a situational scrimmage. Wednesday they will practice in shorts and go over things before picking teams for the spring game.

Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott feels the offense has made a lot of progress this spring and the goal now is to finish the last three practices on a high note.

“Really, we did a lot of good things this spring. We got a lot of really good work in,” he said. “We are getting in a lot of good work, good-on-good against the defense so it is a battle every day. I think that is good to see.”

The biggest thing for the offense going into the final week is being a little more consistent. Though they have had some really good days, the offense has struggled at times, too.

“Are we going to get over that hump? We have had some really good days and we have had some disappointing days,” Scott said. “I really just want to see some consistency for the final week of spring practice and finish the right way.”

Scott said Friday was a physical practice and overall he liked the way his unit responded to some adversity and the physicality the defense was bringing.

“We got after it pretty good,” he said. “The guys laid it on the line and I was pleased with the effort today by our guys. I want to see us finish the right way next week.”

The Orange & White Spring Game will be held next Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN.