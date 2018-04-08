Bryant enjoys being able to give back

Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant says he is enjoying his final year at Clemson.

The rising senior decided in January, along with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and defensive end Clelin Ferrell, to return to Clemson for one more season. Besides bringing his big play ability back for another year, Bryant is also looking forward to showing new guys like Xavier Thomas and K.J. Henry the ropes and what it takes to be a great defensive end at the college level.

“It’s all about what I can leave to let the next guy coming through have a great career,” Bryant said earlier this week. “It is really fulfilling to be able to be in that position.”

Last year, in his first full year as a starter, Bryant earned All-American status after he recorded 58 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He also broke up two passes and had 12 quarterback pressures.

