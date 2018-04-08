Carolina linebacker has Clemson in Top 4

Carolina linebacker has Clemson in Top 4

Shelby High School’s Jaylon Scott, one of the top linebackers in North Carolina for the 2019 class, named Clemson one of his top four schools Sunday afternoon.

Clemson is the lone out-of-state program on Scott’s short list, joining NC State, Duke and North Carolina.

Scott (6-2, 220) received an offer from Clemson in December. He attended the Tigers’ elite junior day in January and returned to watch a spring practice two weeks ago.

As a junior in 2017, Scott was credited with 85 tackles, including 20 for loss and five sacks. He also recorded an interception, two pass deflections, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two blocked punts.

