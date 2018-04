SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Clemson added to its lead in the top of the fourth inning Sunday when Jordan Greene brought home his second and third RBIs of the game in South Bend, Ind.

With one out Grayson Byrd walked and then Kyle Wilkie followed with a walk of his own. Both runners then advanced to second and third after a wild pitch by Notre Dame pitching.

Greene, who hit a solo home run in the third inning, singled to score both Byrd and Wilkie, giving the Tigers a 4-0 lead.