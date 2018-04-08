Crawford delivers big time for Clemson

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — If No. 6 Clemson had any chance of winning its weekend series against Notre Dame, it first had to get a good pitching performance from Game 2 starter Brooks Crawford on Sunday in South Bend, Ind.

It got that and a little bit more.

Crawford definitely delivered for the Tigers as he earned their 6-3 victory to even the series. Clemson went on to win the three-game series with a 5-2 win in the second game of the Sunday doubleheader.

Crawford (3-1) earned the win thanks to a career-long seven innings of work in Game 2. The righty allowed just one run on five hits and one walk with one strikeout, while registering his third career victory against the Fighting Irish.

After the doubleheader, Crawford spoke with The Clemson Insider about his performance and more.