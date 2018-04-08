Former Florida commit 'very high' on Clemson

Marcus Tillman Jr. visited Clemson for its junior day on March 3 and left very impressed.

Since then, Clemson has strengthened its relationship with the Orlando (Fla.) Jones linebacker.

“It was a great visit,” Tillman told The Clemson Insider. “I had fun. My family had a great time. The coaches really loved me, and they’ve talked to me like every day since that day.”

Namely, Tillman has been communicating with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and area recruiter Todd Bates.

Tillman (6-2, 215) learned a lot about Clemson while on campus and has heard even more about the Tigers in the last several weeks.

“They’re telling me about what the incoming freshmen do, how they’re taught, manners when they go to the dinner table, and PAW journey,” Tillman said. “They send me a lot of stuff, and they show me how Clemson turns you from a boy from high school into a young man going into the future after football.

“They just tell me a lot of stuff, especially about me playing right away (if I choose Clemson) and all that stuff.”

Venables, who doubles as Clemson’s linebackers coach, loves Tillman’s versatility at the position.

“They said I can play all three positions because I’m athletic and I have the ability to play SAM, MIKE and WILL, and I’m versatile and I can do it all,” Tillman said.

Tillman is high on Venables, as well.

“He’s a great guy to be around, great coach,” he said. “He’s going to get on you, but he’s always going to pick you up, even when you’re down. He’s just a great coach.”

Besides Clemson, Tillman holds scholarship offers from Florida, Ohio State, North Carolina, Louisville, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Virginia Tech, among others.

Tillman is a one-time Florida pledge who de-committed from the school in January. Since reopening his recruitment, Tillman has been heavily recruited by many programs.

“It’s a lot of schools, like Florida, Ole Miss, Louisville, North Carolina,” Tillman said. “There’s a lot of schools. Ohio State.”

Tillman has had a busy spring with visits to Alabama, Georgia, Southern Cal, North Carolina, Ohio State, Miami and South Carolina in addition to Clemson.

Florida will host Tillman for its spring game on April 14, and that’s the final trip he has planned as of now. Despite the de-commitment, Tillman says the Gators are still squarely in the mix following the coaching change.

“They’re high on my list,” he said. “They’re a really good school, and I can play right away there too.”

Clemson is likewise in a good spot with Tillman, who is planning to narrow things down after the Florida visit and commit sometime before June 25th.

“They’re very high on my list right now,” he said of Clemson.

When he considers Clemson, it’s hard for Tillman to pinpoint only one thing he likes the most. He’s a fan of the Tigers for a number of different reasons.

“It’s hard because everything is great about the school,” he said. “Everything stands out — the academics, the playing, the brotherhood… Just everything about the whole schools stands out to me.”