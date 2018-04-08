Instant Replay: No. 6 Clemson 5, Notre Dame 2

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 6 Clemson’s 5-2 win over Notre Dame in Game 2 of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at Frank Eck Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

The win allowed Clemson to win the three-game series, 2-1, over the Irish.

What happened?

The Tigers (25-7, 10-5 ACC) jumped out to a quick lead in the first as Logan Davidson drew a two-out walk, moved to second on a balk, and came around to score on a Chris Williams RBI single. Clemson would add to its lead in fifth as Patrick Cromwell led off with a single and Jordan Greene hit a one-out single to set up a RBI single for Kier Meredith. Later in the inning, Meredith stole second and moved up on a throwing error that allowed Greene to score and make it 3-0. The Fighting Irish (13-18, 5-10 ACC) answered back in the sixth with two runs to cut the lead to 3-2. The Tigers put the game away in the eighth as Seth Beer led off with a double and moved to third on a Logan Davidson single before coming in to score on a Williams RBI single. Davidson would later come in on a double play to give Clemson the 5-2 final margin as the Tigers swept both games of the doubleheader and won the three-game series.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed in the late innings as Clemson broke open a one-run game with two big insurance runs in the eighth to give Ryley Gilliam a three-run cushion to close out the game.

What went right?

Jake Higginbotham picked up his fourth win of the season after allowing two runs on five hits in 5.0 innings. Travis Marr had a solid relief outing, allowing just a single run in 2.0 innings while Ryley Gilliam picked up his fifth save by tossing 2.0 scoreless innings. Williams and Cromwell each had two hits and two RBI to lead the offense.

What went wrong?

The Tigers played a pretty solid game, not committing an error and getting solid outings on the mound from all three pitchers. Clemson did strike out seven times in the contest while stranding six base runners.