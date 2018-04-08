Instant Replay: No. 6 Clemson 6, Notre Dame 3

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 6 Clemson’s 6-3 win over Notre Dame in game one of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at Frank Eck Stadium.

What happened?

The Tigers (24-7, 9-5 ACC) took a 2-0 lead in the third as Jordan Greene and Kier Meredith hit back-to-back homers. Clemson would double their lead to 4-0 as Grayson Byrd and Kyle Wilkie drew consecutive one-out walks, moved up on a wild pitch, and both scored on a single by Greene. The Tigers added another run in the fifth when Seth Beer reached on a leadoff hit-by-pitch and came around to score on a two-out RBI single by Drew Wharton. Clemson added to their lead again in the sixth as Wilkie launched his first career homer to make it 6-0. The Fighting Irish (13-17, 5-9 ACC) got on the board with a run in the seventh and added two runs in the ninth, but could get no closer as the Tigers evened the series with a 6-3 win.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed in the middle innings as Clemson used the long ball and some clutch hitting to score in four straight innings to open up a big lead.

What went right?

Brooks Crawford turned in the best start of his career, tossing a career-long 7.0 innings and allowing a single run on five hits. Wharton and Greene led the seven-hit attack with two hits apiece while Greene drove in three runs. The solo shots from Meredith and Wilkie were both their first career homers.

What went wrong?

Despite the six run output, the Tigers again relied on the homer and “freebies” to score as they had only seven hits and struggled to build offensive innings. Ryan Miller had a tough outing out of the bullpen, allowing two runs on five hits in 2.0 innings.