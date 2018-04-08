Lee proud of the way his Tigers responded

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Clemson head coach Monte Lee was proud of the way his team responded Sunday in their doubleheader against Notre Dame.

After losing Game 1 of the three-game series on Saturday, the sixth-ranked Tigers rallied to sweep the Irish on Sunday to take the series 2-1.

Clemson (25-7, 10-5 ACC) won Game 2 of the series, 6-3, behind a solid pitching performance from Brooks Crawford and back-to-back home runs from Jordan Greene and Kier Meredith.

In Game 3, the Tigers won the series thanks to a 5-2 victory behind Chris Williams’ two RBI singles and a solid pitching for Jake Higginbotham, Travis Marr and Ryley Gilliam.

Lee spoke to The Clemson Insider following the Tigers’ series win.

