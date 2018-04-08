Mississippi's No. 1 DE explains why Clemson made his cut

Laurel (Miss.) West Jones four-star defensive end Byron Young narrowed down his recruitment in late March when he released his top 10 schools.

Clemson was the only non-SEC program to make the cut for Young, one of the top recruits in the nation at his position and the No. 1 defensive end in Mississippi according to ESPN.

It wasn’t a surprise to see the ACC’s Tigers on the list. But why exactly is Clemson one of Young’s top schools?

The Clemson Insider caught up with him to find out.

“Clemson is just a great all-around program,” Young said. “They have great academic success and great on field success. They also give D-linemen a great opportunity to go pro.”

Along with Clemson, Young included Mississippi State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Florida, Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina and LSU in his top 10.

Young (6-4, 261) received an offer from Clemson via D-line coach Todd Bates in February and has been in the process of building a relationship with him since.

“I’m talking to coach Bates almost every day,” Young said.

What sales pitch is Bates making for the Tigers?

“He’s just telling me I have a great chance to come in and play,” Young said, “and he’s always telling me about how great they are on and off the field.”

Young has yet to visit Clemson but expects that to change before long.

“I’ll be there soon for sure,” he said. “I just want to get a feel for the coaches and players and surrounding student body.”

Young is ranked by ESPN as the No. 12 defensive end and No. 112 overall prospect in the 2019 class.

As a junior, he registered 50 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 14 sacks and four forced fumbles.