Photo Gallery: Clemson 6, Notre Dame 3

Photo Gallery: Clemson 6, Notre Dame 3

Feature

Photo Gallery: Clemson 6, Notre Dame 3

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Sixth-ranked Clemson beat Notre Dame 6-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday in South Bend, Ind.

Here is a photo gallery from the Tigers’ win.

PHOTO GALLERY

, , Baseball, Feature

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home