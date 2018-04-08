Photo Gallery: Clemson 6, Notre Dame 3

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Sixth-ranked Clemson beat Notre Dame 6-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday in South Bend, Ind.
Here is a photo gallery from the Tigers’ win.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Sixth-ranked Clemson beat Notre Dame 6-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday in South Bend, Ind.
Here is a photo gallery from the Tigers’ win.
The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 6 Clemson’s 5-2 win over Notre Dame in Game 2 of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at Frank Eck Stadium in South Bend, Ind. The win allowed Clemson to win the (…)
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — It has been five months since Kier Meredith has played in a baseball game. It sure did not look like it. The Clemson freshman had one of the best debuts in the program’s history this (…)
Marcus Tillman Jr. visited Clemson for its junior day on March 3 and left very impressed. Since then, Clemson has strengthened its relationship with the Orlando (Fla.) Jones linebacker. “It was a (…)
Turk Pettit won medalist honors by three shots, Kyle Cottam joined him in the top 10 and Colby Patton turned in the best round on Sunday as Clemson won the Irish Creek Intercollegiate in Kannapolis, N.C., by (…)
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — If No. 6 Clemson had any chance of winning its weekend series against Notre Dame, it first had to get a good pitching performance from Game 2 starter Brooks Crawford on Sunday in (…)
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Clemson head coach Monte Lee was proud of the way his team responded Sunday in their doubleheader against Notre Dame. After losing Game 1 of the three-game series on Saturday, the (…)
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Chris Williams had two clutch RBI singles as No. 6 Clemson downed Notre Dame, 5-2, to sweep Sunday’s doubleheader in South Bend, Ind. By getting the sweep on Sunday, the (…)
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Kier Meredith continued his impressive opening series for Clemson with an RBI hit in the fifth inning. Patrick Cromwell singled to start the fifth. With one out Jordan (…)
The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 6 Clemson’s 6-3 win over Notre Dame in game one of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at Frank Eck Stadium. What happened? The Tigers (24-7, 9-5 ACC) (…)
Laurel (Miss.) West Jones four-star defensive end Byron Young narrowed down his recruitment in late March when he released his top 10 schools. Clemson was the only non-SEC program to make the cut for (…)