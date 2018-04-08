Thompson standing tall at wide receiver

Everyone expects to hear great things about wide receivers like Tee Higgins and Diondre Overton. They are, after all, the prototypical wide receiver in football these days.

Higgins, a former 5-star standout, stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 200 pounds. He can go up and make plays on the ball and is fast enough to run away from the secondary on go-routes. Overton is 6-foot-5, 205 pounds and he too can go up and snare a pass out of the sky.

Despite all their raw talent, height, physical makeup and their potential to be the next Mike Williams or Deandre Hopkins, the two are still not the best wide receiver at their own position. Right now, through 12 practices this spring, that distinction belongs to Trevion Thompson, who continues to be the most consistent wide receiver at Clemson’s boundary position.

In Friday’s practice, co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Jeff Scott, said Thompson made the best catch of the spring when he made “a big-time diving catch” with a defensive back right there during one-on-one drills.

“He has done very well,” Scott said. “He is a guy that has moved around and has played several different positions. Obviously, he has some younger guys that are coming, but his experience, he has been around here for five years.”

Scott believes Thompson work ethic, along with his experience, has allowed him to take the lead at the boundary position to this point. The Clemson coach remembers how after Thompson’s second year in the program he began to take his work a little more serious and has gotten better and better with each year.

In his career, Thompson has caught 32 career passes for 317 yards and one touchdown.

“He started to get serious about it and very focused,” Scott said. “I have never seen him as focused as he is right now. He knows what he wants to do. He knows that he can help us and he is proving every day and every practice to the coaches and to his teammates that he is ready to have a big role this year.”

By the way, Thompson stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 200 pounds. He may not be the prototypical wide receiver at the boundary position, but he sure is playing like it.