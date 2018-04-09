4-star RB leaves visit with Clemson offer

Naples (Fla.) four-star running back Cesare “Chez” Mellusi visited Clemson on Monday and left with a scholarship offer from the Tigers.

Mellusi, who is ranked as a top-20 running back nationally by some recruiting services, has over 20 offers in total. His list includes the likes of Miami, Auburn, Notre Dame, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M and Southern Cal.

As a junior in 2017, Mellusi rushed for 1,505 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging 8.9 yards per carry.

Mellusi (6-0, 190) had been in frequent communication with Clemson leading up to the visit. He told The Clemson Insider last month that he was in contact with Clemson, Miami and Notre Dame the most.