Clemson safety Tanner Muse says the secondary is getting better, but overall the defense needs to be locked in more as the Tigers conclude spring practices this week.

“We have to bring the intensity every day because the offense is going to bring theirs,” the redshirt sophomore said after practice last week. “Just being locked into the little things is where I think we have missed here and there.

“If it is just one guy of the eleven, it is going to be a big play. It’s about having all eleven guys locked in and being able to do what you have to do is the main thing.”

The Tigers’ defense did close the week with a better practice on Friday, but there were still a few breakdowns, according to defensive coordinator Brent Venables. The breakdowns have plagued the defense the entire spring.

“Being able to bring the enthusiasm and intensity every day is the main thing,” Muse said. “I feel like it has not been as good as it has been in previous practices so being able to boost it back up is the main thing we need to be able to do.”

Clemson will practice today and Wednesday before wrapping up spring practice on Saturday with the Orange & White Spring Game at Death Valley in Clemson.