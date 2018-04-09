In-state standout commits to Clemson

Clemson head coach Monte Lee and the Tigers have picked up a verbal commitment from in-state standout Will Bethea.

The Columbia (S.C.) A.C. Flora outfielder/right-handed pitcher announced his commitment via Twitter on Sunday night.

Bethea was named Most Outstanding Player in the Forest Acres Classic this past weekend.

The senior is hitting .435 with three home runs, 13 runs batted in and 16 stolen bases on the season. He has also made seven appearances on the mound, posting a 2-2 record with a 2.49 ERA while striking out 29 in 19.2 innings pitched.

Bethea could sign with the Tigers as soon as Wednesday when the spring signing period begins.

