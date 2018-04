SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Jordan Greene came through big again for No. 6 Clemson on Sunday helping the Tigers sweep the doubleheader against Notre Dame to win the three-game series.

Greene went 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs and a home run in the Tigers’ 6-3 win in Game 1. He then went 1-for-3 and scored a run in Game 2 of the doubleheader as Clemson beat the Irish, 5-2, to win the series.

The Clemson Insider went one-on-one with Greene following the final game of the series.