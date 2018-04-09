Overton enjoys working with all 4 quarterbacks

Clemson wide receiver Diondre Overton says there is not much of a difference between Kelly Bryant, Hunter Johnson, Trevor Lawrence and Chase Brice.

Of course the rising junior is talking about the way the four quarterbacks deliver the football to him and the other receivers. All of Clemson’s wideouts, at some point or another, have had the ball thrown to them by each of the Tigers’ four quarterbacks this spring.

“It is not really that much different,” the 6-foot-5, 200-pound receiver said after practice last week. “All of our quarterbacks are great. I love doing reps with all of them. It’s like a new experience with all of them.

“The new guys are just getting in the swing of things. It is going to be great for them and it is going to be a great future for them.”

Clemson will resume spring practice today. After that they have a practice on Wednesday and then conclude the spring with the Orange & White Spring Game on Saturday at Death Valley. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

