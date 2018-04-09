Spring Game gives Etienne opportunity to sharpen his skills

Clemson running back Travis Etienne is looking forward to Saturday’s Orange & White Game because it gives him another opportunity to fine tune the little things and work on his technique.

“It’s just an opportunity to sharpen up my skills on Saturday,” the rising sophomore said after Monday’s practice.

Etienne feels he has accomplished his goals this spring, but he still has a lot to do over the summer as he gets ready for the 2018 football season.

“I feel like I got better this spring knowledge wise and got a clear understanding of the playbook, the schemes, and just my intensity has really increased this spring.”

Watch more of Etienne’s interview with the media on TCITV: