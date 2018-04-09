Swinney Monday Practice Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney once again challenged the fans to be in Death Valley Saturday afternoon for the Orange White game. Coach Swinney is more excited about Saturday’s spring game than he has for any as the head coach of the Tigers.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne is looking forward to Saturday’s Orange & White Game because it gives him another opportunity to fine tune the little things and work on his technique. (…)
Dabo Swinney says his team is in a good spot health wise heading into Saturday’s Orange & White Spring Game, though running back Adam Choice and safety Tanner Muse were banged up and did not participate (…)
Dabo Swinney said Monday’s practice was probably his team’s best day this spring. Instead of having the first-team offense practice against the second-team defense, Clemson’s head coach had the ones (…)
Naples (Fla.) four-star running back Cesare “Chez” Mellusi visited Clemson on Monday and left with a scholarship offer from the Tigers. Mellusi, who is ranked as a top-20 running back (…)
A sizeable group of standout prospects will gather in Death Valley this Saturday for Clemson’s spring game. Among the headlining 2019 recruits expected to be on hand is Shelby (N.C.) linebacker (…)
South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame President Steve McGuirt has announced that Tim Bourret, Sam Wyche, Louis Sossamon, Phil Kornblut and Paul Kennemore will be honored for their various contributions to (…)
Clemson safety Tanner Muse says the secondary is getting better, but overall the defense needs to be locked in more as the Tigers conclude spring practices this week. “We have to bring the intensity every (…)
Clemson is still ranked No. 11 in D1Baseball.com’s new poll which was released on Monday. The Tigers are coming off a doubleheader sweep on Notre Dame on Sunday in South Bend, Ind. Clemson, who went (…)
Clemson head coach Monte Lee and the Tigers have picked up a verbal commitment from in-state standout Will Bethea. The Columbia (S.C.) A.C. Flora outfielder/right-handed pitcher announced his commitment (…)