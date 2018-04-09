Tigers move up in Baseball America ranking

Thanks to its doubleheader sweep of Notre Dame on Sunday, the Clemson baseball team moved up one spot from No. 8 to No. 7 in the latest Baseball America ranking on Monday.

The Tigers, who went 3-1 this past week, defeated the Irish 6-3 and 5-2 on Sunday to win the three-game series.

Clemson improved to 25-7 overall and 10-5 in the ACC after the two wins. The Tigers will travel to North Augusta on Tuesday and face No. 21 Georgia. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

Baseball America Top 25 Ranking

1. Florida

2. NC State

3. Stanford

4. Arkansas

5. Ole Miss

6. Texas Tech

7. Clemson

8. East Carolina

9. Florida State

10. Duke

11. Oregon State

12. Southern Miss.

13. Kentucky

14. Vanderbilt

15. Oklahoma

16. Indiana

17. Coastal Carolina

18. UCLA

19. LSU

20. North Carolina

21. Georgia

22. Texas A&M

23. Auburn

24. Texas

25. Dallas Baptist