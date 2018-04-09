Tigers move up in Baseball America ranking

Thanks to its doubleheader sweep of Notre Dame on Sunday, the Clemson baseball team moved up one spot from No. 8 to No. 7 in the latest Baseball America ranking on Monday.
The Tigers, who went 3-1 this past week, defeated the Irish 6-3 and 5-2 on Sunday to win the three-game series.
Clemson improved to 25-7 overall and 10-5 in the ACC after the two wins. The Tigers will travel to North Augusta on Tuesday and face No. 21 Georgia. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
Baseball America Top 25 Ranking
1. Florida
2. NC State
3. Stanford
4. Arkansas
5. Ole Miss
6. Texas Tech
7. Clemson
8. East Carolina
9. Florida State
10. Duke
11. Oregon State
12. Southern Miss.
13. Kentucky
14. Vanderbilt
15. Oklahoma
16. Indiana
17. Coastal Carolina
18. UCLA
19. LSU
20. North Carolina
21. Georgia
22. Texas A&M
23. Auburn
24. Texas
25. Dallas Baptist