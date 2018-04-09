Tigers still ranked high in D1Baseball Poll

Clemson is still ranked No. 11 in D1Baseball.com’s new poll which was released on Monday.

The Tigers are coming off a doubleheader sweep on Notre Dame on Sunday in South Bend, Ind. Clemson, who went 3-1 this past week, defeated the Irish 6-3 and 5-2 on Sunday to win the three-game series.

Clemson improved to 25-7 overall and 10-5 in the ACC after the two wins. The Tigers will travel to North Augusta on Tuesday and face No. 18 Georgia. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

D1Baseball’s Top 25

1. Florida

2. Stanford

3. Arkansas

4. NC State

5. Ole Miss

6. Texas Tech

7. East Carolina

8. Kentucky

9. Oregon State

10. Indiana

11. Clemson

12. Florida State

13. Southern Miss

14. Duke

15. Vanderbilt

16. Oklahoma

17. UCLA

18. Georgia

19. Missouri State

20. Wichita State

21. North Carolina

22. Texas A&M

23. LSU

24. Coastal Carolina

25. Louisiana Tech