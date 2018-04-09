Tigers still ranked high in D1Baseball Poll

Clemson is still ranked No. 11 in D1Baseball.com’s new poll which was released on Monday.
The Tigers are coming off a doubleheader sweep on Notre Dame on Sunday in South Bend, Ind. Clemson, who went 3-1 this past week, defeated the Irish 6-3 and 5-2 on Sunday to win the three-game series.
Clemson improved to 25-7 overall and 10-5 in the ACC after the two wins. The Tigers will travel to North Augusta on Tuesday and face No. 18 Georgia. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
D1Baseball’s Top 25
1. Florida
2. Stanford
3. Arkansas
4. NC State
5. Ole Miss
6. Texas Tech
7. East Carolina
8. Kentucky
9. Oregon State
10. Indiana
11. Clemson
12. Florida State
13. Southern Miss
14. Duke
15. Vanderbilt
16. Oklahoma
17. UCLA
18. Georgia
19. Missouri State
20. Wichita State
21. North Carolina
22. Texas A&M
23. LSU
24. Coastal Carolina
25. Louisiana Tech