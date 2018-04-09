Top LB target can see himself playing for Venables, Clemson

A sizeable group of standout prospects will gather in Death Valley this Saturday for Clemson’s spring game.

Among the headlining 2019 recruits expected to be on hand is Shelby (N.C.) linebacker Jaylon Scott, who is becoming a familiar face in Tiger Town. Saturday’s visit will mark his third to Clemson this year and second in three weeks.

Scott (6-2, 220) received a scholarship offer from Clemson in December before attending the Tigers’ elite junior day in January. The top Clemson linebacker target then returned on March 26 to watch a spring practice.

“It was great,” Scott said of his latest experience at Clemson. “Me and Coach (Brent) Venables talked for about a half hour after practice about how great of a school Clemson is and just everything from football to life.”

Clemson’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach has made quite the impression on Scott.

“He’s a tremendous coach,” Scott said of Venables. “I can see myself playing for him. Great person to talk to.”

Scott’s visit two weeks ago coincided with the Tigers’ return from spring break, and Scott was able to watch the team’s spring practice that day. Afterward, he had a chance to meet a number of the players, including a few natives of the Carolinas like himself.

“The energy the first day back from spring break (stood out),” Scott said. “Everybody was lit. I got to talk to a lot of the players, including some I’ve played against in the past like Derion Kendrick, and Justin Foster, KJ Henry.”

On Sunday, Scott publicly named Clemson one of his top four schools along with in-state programs Duke, NC State and North Carolina.

What appeals to him the most about Clemson?

“The level of education it offers me,” he said.

Scott has seen all the Tigers have to offer during his past two times on campus, so he said Saturday’s visit will simply be about furthering his relationship with the coaches and spending more time with the players.

As a junior in 2017, Scott was credited with 85 tackles, including 20 for loss and five sacks. He also recorded an interception, two pass deflections, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two blocked punts.