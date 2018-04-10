2018 Clemson Home ACC Games Announced

GREENSBORO — Five teams that advanced to the 2018 NCAA Tournament will come to Littlejohn Coliseum to face Clemson University men’s basketball during the 2018-19 season. The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced the 18 conference matchups for each of its 15 men’s basketball teams for the upcoming season.

The matchups released only designate the 18-game home and away opponents. Specific dates and times for each game will be announced later this summer after selections by the league’s television partners are finalized.

Among the ACC programs coming to Clemson this season will be the defending regular season and ACC Tournament champion Virginia Cavaliers. The other eight teams visiting will be Florida State, Syracuse, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh.

Of the nine teams, five advanced to the 2018 NCAA Tournament with Florida State advancing to the Elite Eight and Syracuse advancing to the Sweet 16.

Clemson will play 18 conference games, nine at home and nine on the road. The Tigers will play home-and-homes against Florida State, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and Syracuse. Clemson will only play on the road against Duke, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame and NC State.

The 2019 New York Life ACC Tournament is scheduled for March 12-16 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Starting with 2019-20 season, the ACC will begin a 20-game league schedule.

Clemson ACC Matchups Summary:

Home/Road: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Syracuse

Home: Boston College, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Road: Duke, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, NC State