Clemson makes the cut for priority LB target

Savannah (Ga.) Islands four-star linebacker Kalen Deloach named Clemson one of his Top 9 schools on Tuesday night via Twitter.

Tennessee, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Florida State and South Carolina also made the cut for the class of 2019 prospect with close to 20 offers.

Deloach is one of the Tigers’ top targets at his position in this recruiting cycle. He received an offer from Clemson in January and attended its elite junior day less than a week later. He is slated to return for the Orange & White spring game on Saturday.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder told TCI at The Opening regional camp in Atlanta last month that he was hearing from Clemson frequently and it’s somewhere he can see himself at.

“It’s just a place where I can see myself getting better at every day and working hard with some of the best players,” he said.

Deloach plans to take his official visits during his senior season and render a decision after it. He was named first-team all-state in the 3A Classification last season.