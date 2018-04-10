Countdown to First Pitch: Georgia

No. 3 Clemson hosts No. 10 Georgia Tuesday night at SRP Park. TCI previews tonight’s game in this edition of Countdown to First Pitch.

No. 10 Georgia (23-9) vs. No. 3 Clemson (25-7)

Third-ranked Clemson “hosts” a top-10 matchup in the inaugural game at SRP Park as they take on tenth-ranked Georgia at 6:30P p.m. on Tuesday evening in North Augusta, SC.

The Series

Meetings: 232 (first met in 1900)

Series Record: Georgia leads 122-108-2

Record at Neutral: Series tied 3-3 (teams have never met in North Augusta)

Last Meeting(s): Clemson swept two games in 2017 (4-0 at UGA/9-7 at Clemson)

Lee: Lee leads 4-1 (4-0 at CU; 0-1 at CofC)

Worth Noting

Clemson is 31-27 all-time on April 10 with an 0-2 mark at neutral sites.

The Tigers are the designated home team against the Bulldogs. Clemson and Georgia have previously plated neutral site games in Anderson (SC), Elberton (GA), Gainesville (GA), and Thomson (GA) but this is the first neutral site meeting since 1946.

The Tigers are 404-374-7 all-time against current SEC programs (have faced every program but LSU and Missouri). Clemson is 30-25 against the programs at neutral sites.

Coach Lee has faced six SEC programs (Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, & Vanderbilt). Lee is 18-21 all-time against current SEC teams (11-5 at CU, 7-16 at CofC).

The Bulldogs

Head Coach: Scott Stricklin (6th season at Georgia)

2017 Record: 25-32 (11-19, 6th SEC East) – N/A – NR

Preseason: 5th in SEC East (out of 7 teams)

Neutral Record: 0-0 (1-2 in 2017)

Last Week: Lost two of three games at then-#14 Vanderbilt (3-2, 3-5, 3-8) over the weekend after beating Georgia Tech 4-0 at home last Tuesday

2018 Batting Stats: .287 (6.9 RPG) with 52 2B, 5 3B, 27 HR, 143 BB, 28 HBP, 233 K, 30-34 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 3.54 ERA, .229 OBA (246 hits), 121 BB & 290 K in 287.1 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .978 (27 errors in 1207 chances)

The Tigers

2017 Record: 42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB

2018 Preseason: 3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)

Neutral Record: 2-0 (2-2 in 2017)

Last Week: Won two of three games at Notre Dame (2-5, 6-3, 5-2) over the weekend after beating then-#18 Coastal Carolina 6-1 at home last Tuesday

2018 Batting Stats: .248 (6.0 RPG) with 43 2B, 2 3B, 43 HR, 181 BB, 24 HBP, 265 K, 23-34 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 3.14 ERA, .238 OBA (256 hits), 111 BB & 259 K in 286.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .976 (29 errors in 1205 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

Georgia

C 30 Mason Meadows (*FR/.314 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 16 RBI in 27 games in 2018)

1B 24 Adam Sasser (JR/.318 BA with 4 2B, 2 HR, & 23 RBI in 31 games in 2018)

2B 2 LJ Talley (SO/.273 BA with 3 2B, 2 HR, & 15 RBI in 30 games in 2015)

SS 7 Cam Shepherd (SO/.241 BA with 10 2B, 2 HR, & 26 RBI in 32 games in 2015)

3B 22 Aaron Schunk (SO/.286 BA with 7 2B, 2 3B, & 20 RBI in 32 games in 2018)

LF 32 Keegan McGovern (SR/.364 BA with 8 2B, 10 HR, & 31 RBI in 31 games in 2018)

CF 1 Tucker Maxwell (SO/.299 BA with 3 2B, 1 HR, & 8 RBI in 30 games in 2018)

RF 28 Tucker Bradley (SO/.271 BA with 2 2B, 1 HR, & 12 RBI in 32 games in 2018)

DH 13 Michael Curry (JR/.339 BA with 5 2B, 6 HR, & 33 RBI in 32 games in 2018)

Clemson

C 10 Kyle Wilkie (SO/.217 BA with 4 2B, 1 HR, & 15 RBI in 31 games in 2018)

1B 27 Chris Williams (SR/.273 BA with 6 2B, 7 HR, & 32 RBI in 32 games in 2018)

2B 9 Jordan Greene (JR/.308 BA with 1 2B, 3 HR, & 8 RBI in 19 games in 2018)

SS 8 Logan Davidson (SO/.265 BA with 5 2B, 4 HR, & 13 RBI in 32 games in 2018)

3B 25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.250 BA with 4 2B, 2 HR, & 13 RBI in 32 games in 2018)

LF 13 Drew Wharton (SR/.226 BA with 7 2B, 4 HR, & 25 RBI in 32 games in 2018)

CF 1 Kier Meredith (FR/.400 BA with 1 3B, 1 HR, & 2 RBI in 3 games in 2018)

RF 28 Seth Beer (JR/.282 BA with 5 2B, 10 HR, & 25 RBI in 32 games in 2018)

DH 12 Robert Jolly (SR/.255 BA with 6 2B, 1 HR & 16 RBI in 30 games in 2018)

Projected Starting Pitchers

SO RHP 25 Tony Locey (6-0/13 app/4 GS/3.07 ERA (29.1 IP)/.208 OBA (22 hits)/14 BB/30 K)

FR RHP 29 Spencer Strider (3-0/9 app/2 GS/4.12 ERA (24.0 IP)/.222 OBA (20 hits)/14 BB/36 K)

Tiger Career Stats vs. Georgia

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB K HR Other

Seth Beer .455 4-4 11 4 5 6 5 1 1 3B, 2 HBP, 1-1 SB

Chris Williams .357 4-4 14 5 5 9 0 7 3 2 2B, 2 HBP, SH, 1-1 SB

Robert Jolly .333 5-1 6 2 2 2 2 2 0 2B

Jordan Greene .222 3-3 9 3 2 1 2 1 0 2 SH

Drew Wharton .200 3-1 5 1 1 0 0 1 0

Grayson Byrd .143 3-2 7 0 1 3 0 0 0 2B, SF

Logan Davidson .111 2-2 9 1 1 0 0 3 0

Patrick Cromwell N/A 1-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Adam Renwick N/A 1-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Player ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB SO AB

Ryley Gilliam 0.00 3-1 1-0 6.2 1 0 0 2 2 .045

Brooks Crawford 0.00 1-0 0-0 2.2 1 2 0 1 2 .125

Owen Griffith 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.1 1 0 0 0 1 .200

Jacob Hennessy ^ 0.00 2-0 0-0 0.2 0 0 0 1 1 .000

Alex Schnell 5.40 2-0 0-0 1.2 0 1 1 2 1 .000

^ – has one save.