Feaster not taking spring game for granted

Tavien Feaster is looking to take advantage of his opportunities in Saturday’s Orange & White spring game at Death Valley.

The rising junior running back is competing for playing time at the position this season with rising sophomore Travis Etienne and rising senior Adam Choice. Earlier this spring, co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott said Feaster had a “slight lead” for the first-string role at that point, but that Etienne and Choice were closing the gap in the running back battle.

The spring game will serve as one of the Tigers’ final “dress rehearsals”, so to speak, before they kick it off in the fall. So, Feaster isn’t taking the exhibition lightly and hopes to finish the spring strong with a good showing in front of the coaching staff, his teammates, a national television audience and what is expected to be a large crowd in attendance.

“We’re going to be split up into different teams, so just embrace your role and don’t take it for granted,” Feaster said of his mindset entering the spring game.

In 2017, Feaster rushed for 669 yards and seven touchdowns on 107 carries to go with 12 receptions for 112 yards and another score in 371 snaps. He played in each of Clemson’s 14 games, starting 11 of them, and scored at least one touchdown in seven games while posting the eighth-best yards-per-carry mark in Clemson history for a single season (6.3).

The former Spartanburg (S.C.) High School star came into spring practice with the goal of slimming down a bit and becoming more explosive as well as improving his route-running and effectiveness in pass protection.

Feaster is trying to take another step forward as an upperclassman, but right now, he is simply taking things one step at a time.

“I haven’t set my goals yet,” Feaster said of the 2018 season. “I have some summer goals I want to hit, but I haven’t set my season goals yet.”

The next step for Feaster is performing at a high level in the spring game. The former five-star prospect scored three total touchdowns in Clemson’s second full scrimmage of the spring two weeks ago and is aiming to replicate that success Saturday.