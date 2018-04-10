Lee says Tigers were outplayed by Georgia

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — Clemson head coach Monte Lee said No. 10 Georgia was the better team Tuesday night at SRP Park as the Bulldogs beat third-ranked Clemson, 6-3.

After the Tigers (25-8) scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning thanks home runs from Drew Wharton and Jordan Greene, they got nothing after that as Georgia scored five runs in the top of the third inning and one in the eighth to get the win.

Georgia pitching struck out 13 Clemson batters and walked just two. The Bulldogs improved to 24-9 overall.

“We did not play a great baseball game by any means. We made some mistakes,” Lee said.