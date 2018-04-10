TCI Weekly Baseball Wrap

Last week was another good one for the Tigets with a win over No. 18 Coastal Carolina and a road series win over Notre Dame. TCI puts a wrap on last week and hands out our awards for the top performances.

Overall Record 25-7

ACC Record 10-5

Last Week 3-1

4/3 Tuesday #18 Coastal Carolina W, 6-1

4/7 Saturday @ Notre Dame L, 2-5

4/8 Saturday @ Notre Dame W, 6-3

4/8 Sunday @ Notre Dame W, 5-2

Next Week

4/10 Tuesday #10 Georgia (23-9) 6:30PM North Augusta, SC

4/13 Friday Miami (FL) (13-18, 7-8) 6:30PM Clemson

4/14 Saturday Miami (FL) (13-18, 7-8) 5:00PM Clemson

4/15 Sunday Miami (FL) (13-18, 7-8) 1:00PM Clemson

Note: Records as of Monday, April 9. Miami (FL) hosts Central Florida on Wednesday.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week #1 Kier Meredith

The freshman outfielder from Winston-Salem, NC made his season debut this weekend and earned his first hitter-of-the-week award after going 4-for-10 (.400) in three games. Meredith had a triple, homer, two RBI, one run, two walks, two HBPs, and was 3-3 on stolen bases with a .900 slugging percentage and a .571 on-base percentage.

Other hitters of note:

Jordan Greene 5-for-13 (.385), 2 HR, 6 RBI, 4 R, 3 BB, SF, 2-2 SB

Grayson Byrd 3-for-8 (.375), 2 HR, 2 RBI, 4 R, 2 BB

Seth Beer 4-for-15 (.267), 2 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 HBP

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week #19 Brooks Crawford

The junior from Bishop, GA earned his first pitcher-of-the-week award for 2018 with his outing at Notre Dame on Sunday. In a career-long 7.0 innings, Crawford allowed a single run on five hits (.192 OBA) and one walk with one strikeout to earn his third win of the season.

Other pitchers of note:

Travis Marr 3.1 IP, 0-0, 2 app, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 BB, 1 K, .111 OBA

Ryley Gilliam 2.0 IP, 0-0, 1 save, 1 app, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 BB, 2 K, .143 OBA

Spencer Strider 6.2 IP, 1-0, 1 start, 2 hits, 1 run (1 ER), 3 BB, 7 K, .100 OBA

Weekend Notes:

Clemson, ranked as high as third in the country, beat then #18 Coastal Carolina in midweek action before winning two of three games at Notre Dame over the weekend. The Tigers outscored their opponents 19-11 despite being outhit by the opposition .236 (29 hits) to .244 (31 hits). On the week, Clemson had three doubles, a triple, eight homers, and 26 walks against 28 strikeouts while going 5-7 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 2.83 ERA, allowing 11 runs (11 earned) in 35.0 innings with 10 walks and 20 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a 1.000 clip, not committing an error in 140 chances.