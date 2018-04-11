4-star OL details Georgia de-commitment, Clemson interest

Four-star Luke Griffin was, until just recently, Georgia’s longest-held commitment in the 2019 class. The Chatsworth (Ga.) North Murray offensive tackle received an offer from Georgia following a camp there in June 2016, and he committed to the Bulldogs on the spot as a 15-year-old rising sophomore in high school.

But this past weekend, Griffin backed off his longtime pledge, announcing via social media Sunday that he has de-committed from Georgia and decided to explore other options.

Griffin (6-5, 300) suffered two knee injuries last year, including a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee that forced him to miss all of last season. Although Griffin says he is fully healthy again, he admits the injuries played a role in the de-commitment situation, as well as a couple of other factors including a lack of communication.

“Georgia, they were scared,” Griffin told The Clemson Insider. “I had two knee surgeries. They were scared about my knees, which aren’t bothering me at all now. They feel stronger than they were. And they have a ton of depth at the offensive line position, and really just a lot of lack of communication… I didn’t get to talk to them. They weren’t talking to me for a pretty good while, so that’s really what just made me finally just make the decision.”

According to Griffin, Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and recruiting coordinator Brandon Streeter have been showing “heavy” interest. Clemson reached out to him again shortly after he reopened his recruitment.

“I’ve been hearing from them a lot, honestly,” Griffin said. “I talk to coach Caldwell and coach Streeter pretty often. We just keep in touch and touch base with each other and really don’t even talk about football. We just talk in general.”

Griffin has competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp a couple of times and also attended one of the Tigers’ junior days in the past.

He is set to visit Clemson again on Saturday for the Orange & White spring game.

“It’s going to be a great time,” he said. “It’s going to be awesome. I’m really looking forward to it. Clemson’s a great place to go. I always feel welcome when I go there. It’s just one of the top places in the country, so I’m really lucky to be even able to go to it.”

Griffin is highly interested in Clemson and hopeful to pick up an offer from the Tigers moving forward.

“At Clemson, I feel like it’s more than football,” he said. “It’s more family oriented, a top-five school for education. So I know after I left there, if I went there, I’d have a great education. At Clemson, it’s more family. It’s not just about football.

“I’d love to pick up an offer from them, but you never know. We’ll see how it goes and see where it goes from there.”

Griffin visited Florida in February and picked up an offer while there. Alabama recently offered as well, while Auburn and LSU are expressing interest along with Clemson.

Clemson is the only visit Griffin has planned right now, and he isn’t sure when he will render another commitment decision.

“I don’t have a timeframe yet when I would make a decision,” he said. “But when it comes down to making the decision, it’s what’s best for me and my family and where I’m going to get the best opportunity to play.”