Current Clemson player target of Johnson's, Fuller’s armed robbery charge

Clemson police have given more details in the armed robbery case involving former Clemson football players Jadar Johnson and C.J. Fuller.

The police released the 911 call from the woman who was allegedly robbed by Johnson, Fuller and former Duke football player Quaven Maurice Ferguson at an apartment on Sloan Street in Clemson on March 28, WYFF in Greenville reported Wednesday morning.

According to the report, the woman identified herself on the 911 call as a girlfriend of a current Clemson football player. She said she tried to push the three men out when they came in while wearing black mask over their heads.

One man held a gun to her head, according to the report.

“I’m pretty sure they were on the football team, because not only were they ginormous, but my boyfriend’s also on the football team,” the woman said to 911 in the report. “So, I think they knew him from that. They had hoods on and everything like that and I tried to rip them off and stuff.”

“One of them had a gun, and he like came in and I, like, tried to push them out and stuff like that,” she continued in the report.

The Clemson football player, whose apartment was robbed, was asked by police if knew of anyone who drove a white Mercedes, which was allegedly used in the robbery. The player said he only knew one, and that was Fuller. He also told police, according to the report, that Fuller knew where he lived.

Once police knew who drove the car, they were able to identify the suspects.

Fuller, Johnson and Ferguson were later arrested and charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Crime. The three men allegedly took an undisclosed amount of cash and the victim’s cell phone.

Johnson, Fuller and Ferguson were released on a $25,000 bond on March 29.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney called Johnson’s and Fuller’s arrest last week, “disappointing.”

“It is disappointing. That is really it,” Swinney said following practice last Wednesday. “There is nothing else I can say.”