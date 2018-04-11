Despite armed robbery charges, Elliott still loves Fuller like a son

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is disappointed in the situation his former position player, C.J. Fuller, has got himself into.

Fuller, who played running back under Elliott the last four seasons, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Crime on March 28. He, along with former teammate and Clemson safety Jadar Johnson, is accused of forcing his way into a downtown Clemson apartment, pointing a gun at the victim and taking her cell phone and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Both Fuller and Johnson were members of Clemson’s 2016 National Championship Team.

“I don’t know all the details. My heart goes out to him and his family, obviously,” Elliott said. “Until I know the details, I am not going to pass any judgment.”

On Wednesday, through the 911 recalled released by the Clemson Police Department, it was revealed the apartment the three men targeted—the third man being former Duke defensive tackle Quaven Maurice Ferguson—was that of a current Clemson player, who was at practice at the time of the robbery.

Unfortunately, his girlfriend was taking a nap at his apartment when the accused forced their way in and robbed the place.

Fuller’s white Mercedes was identified as the vehicle used by the three suspects in the robbery. The current player also told police that Fuller knew where he lived. Fuller was scheduled to graduate next month and was planning to transfer to a school where he could play in his final year of eligibility.

“He is one of mine,” Elliott said “I love him like a son. I’m disappointed in the situation that he got himself caught up in. I’m going to support him the best way that I can and when all the chips fall out then we will go from there.”

Fuller, along with Johnson and Ferguson was released on a $25,000 bond on March 29. The three men are expected in court again on May 17 at 8:30 a.m., in a Pickens County court room.