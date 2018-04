NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — Clemson’s Drew Wharton hit the first home run at SRP Park Tuesday, but the third-ranked Tigers came up short against No. 10 Georgia, 6-3 in North Augusta, S.C.

Wharton’s shot was a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning that gave Clemson a 2-0 lead at the time.

The Clemson Insider went one-on-one with Wharton following the loss.