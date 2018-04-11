There is a sense of urgency in the Clemson secondary

Clemson safety K’Von Wallace says the secondary has a sense of urgency as it prepares for the 2018 football season.

This spring the secondary has been under heavy scrutiny due to the lack of depth it has at cornerback in particular.

“It is a little bit more intense, of course,” Wallace said after practice on Monday. “There are a lot more plays to make, especially with the starters and things like that, but we will be fine.”

Wallace continued by saying the secondary will get better. He said they are learning.

“We are a new team,” he said. “We are just now learning how to play with each other and things of that nature so we will be perfect.”

