Clemson a leading contender for coveted cornerback

Four-star cornerback Jaden Davis has an abundance of college suitors, and Clemson might be chief among them.

The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas standout has amassed more than 40 scholarship offers, including ones from the likes of Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas.

Clemson offered Davis in February, and he told The Clemson Insider recently that the Tigers are one of his top contenders — perhaps the leading one.

“They’re very high on my list if not the top school,” Davis said.

Davis (5-10, 165) was one of the most highly recruited prospects that attended Clemson’s junior day on March 3. It was his first time on campus, and the Tigers didn’t fail to impress.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and defensive coordinator Brent Venables are heading his recruitment for the Tigers.

“I’ve been in contact with coach Venables and Reed almost every day,” Davis said. “Just a daily message to be better than you were yesterday. And also to join something great such as the Clemson Tigers defense.”

Davis’s recruiting process is about to crank up a notch. He has scheduled four official visits, starting with Oklahoma this weekend. Penn State (April 20-22), Texas (May 4-6) and Kentucky (June 8-10) are slated to receive officials as well.

Clemson is likely to get the final allotted official visit this fall, according to Davis.

“I plan on taking multiple visits back,” he said. “They don’t offer spring officials, so I have to wait until fall to take one.”

Davis intends to announce his decision on July 18.

“Whichever school I’m most comfortable at and feels like home I will be committing to,” he said.

Davis feels Clemson, Oklahoma and Syracuse are recruiting him the hardest as of now. He recently visited Southern Cal and UCLA, went to Georgia and Syracuse earlier this year and has been to in-state Florida and Miami multiple times apiece.

As a junior in 2017, Davis totaled 55 tackles and four interceptions. He is ranked by ESPN as the No. 10 cornerback and No. 126 overall prospect in the 2019 class.