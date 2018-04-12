Clemson names it Orange & White rosters for the spring game

Clemson officially announced Thursday its rosters for Saturday’s Orange & White Spring Game at Death Valley.

The Orange team will be quarterbacked by Hunter Johnson and Trevor Lawrence, while the White team will be quarterback by Kelly Bryant and Chase Brice.

Co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott will be calling the plays for the Orange offense, while quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter will call plays for the White team.

Saturday will mark the first time Streeter has called plays in a game since his days of being an offensive coordinator at Richmond. He has been the quarterbacks coach at Clemson since December of 2014.

“He is going to have the challenge of calling plays,” Elliott said. “For him, I think he is excited about that because he spent seven years calling plays as an offensive coordinator. He really helped Jeff and I through the transition of becoming coordinators here at Clemson.

“I know he is excited and he is going to have his quarterbacks over there so he is going to dial up some plays and give the defense some good looks.”

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables will be calling plays for both defenses.

“I have said before, I give Coach Venables and that defensive staff a lot of credit for our success,” Elliott said. “We are what we are offensively because we get our nose bloody in practice, and overtime our guys get exposed and it causes them to get better so it is always good to go against Coach Venables.

“For a playcaller, it is always an opportunity to challenge and sharpen your skills.”

The White team will have defensive end Austin Bryant and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins starting on its defensive front with Kendall Joseph and J.D. Davis both starting at linebacker. Isaiah Simmons will split time at nickel/SAM and free safety in the game for the White team. Mark Fields and A.J. Terrell will start at cornerback and Denzel Johnson will be the other safety.

Freshman defensive end K.J. Henry will also play for the White team defense.

On the offensive side, Bryant and Brice will have Hunter Renfrow to throw the ball to, while he will have Travis Etienne and Adam Choice to hand the ball to as well. Freshmen Derion Kendrick will play the field position at wide receiver, while Trevion Thompson and Diondre Overton will be at the boundary spot.

Justin Falcinelli will be the White team’s starting center.

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and defensive end Clelin Ferrell highlight the Orange’s defense. They will also be joined by freshman defensive end Xavier Thomas on the defensive line.

Tre Lamar will play at middle linebacker, Jalen Williams on the strong side and Shaq Smith and freshmen Mike Jones on the weak side. Tanner Muse and K’Von Wallace will play the two safety spots.

Trayvon Mullen and LeAnthony Williams will play at the cornerback positions.

On offense, Johnson and Lawrence will be throwing to Amari Rodgers, Tee Higgins, Garrett Williams and T.J. Chase. Freshman tight end Braden Galloway is also on the Orange team and he could see some action as well.

At running back, Tavien Feaster will carry the ball for the Orange team. Mitch Hyatt will start on the offensive line with Gage Cervenka as the starting center. Sean Pollard will also be on the Orange’s offensive line.

“The biggest thing for us is to make sure we are making it equal for everybody,” Elliott said. “We are giving everybody an opportunity.

“You have to take into consideration we are going to have guys in spots that may not have been there. You might have some guys that will be in a starting role that has always been a backup and is not used to going out there first. When you add those components you want to make sure you give them a plan where it is easy and simple to go out there and execute.”

The Orange & White Game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. It will also be televised by ESPN.