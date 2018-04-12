Clemson offer 'dream come true' for No. 1 LB

Antoine Sampah, the No. 1 inside linebacker in the 2020 class, owns over 20 scholarship offers as a sophomore.

The four-star prospect from Woodbridge (Va.) added his latest offer on March 30 from Clemson.

“Receiving an offer from Clemson was a dream come true,” Sampah told The Clemson Insider. “Over the last two years I’ve been able to learn the core principles/standards that live within the Clemson program, and on my visit I was able to witness how those are reflected through the everyday lifestyles of the coaches and players.”

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables extended the offer while Sampah was on campus for an unofficial visit with several teammates.

“I loved my time at Clemson,” Sampah said. “Beyond the impressive football facility and being around great people, which is what makes Clemson as special as it is, I fell in love with the opportunity to maybe one day be a part of P.A.W. journey. Learning that there is a structured program like that available at the next level is something I know would keep me focused beyond football and influence my life positively beyond my playing days in the NFL.”

Clemson’s comprehensive academic support program for student-athletes also stood out to Sampah.

“Seeing the resources student-athletes have access to and the detailed guidance from the academic staff at Clemson was impressive,” he said.

In addition to Clemson, Sampah has received offers from Alabama, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, among others.

While he hasn’t yet formulated a list of favorite schools early in his recruiting process, Sampah believes his mother will love Clemson when she visits with him in the future.

“Although I haven’t begun the process of putting schools in any particular order, I can tell you out of all the schools I eventually bring my mom to visit, I know Clemson will be the place she tells me I need to be versus somewhere I may want to be,” Sampah said.

Sampah said he hopes to return to Clemson this summer, perhaps as early as June.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Sampah was named to the MaxPreps Sophomore All-American team following last season. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 1 prospect in Virginia, No. 1 inside linebacker and No. 21 overall prospect in the 2020 class.