Former Florida coach, Butler, is Clemson’s new women’s basketball coach

The Clemson Board of Trustees Compensation Committee will approve the hiring of Amanda Butler as the women’s basketball program’s new coach, the Clemson Insider has confirmed through multiple sources.

TCI learned Wednesday night Butler was the favorite to land the job. Clemson will hold a formal press conference on Friday to name her as its seventh head coach in women’s basketball.

Butler has amassed a 230-159 record in her 12 seasons as a head coach, including a 190-136 record at Florida where she led the Gators to four NCAA Tournament bids. She also produced six 20-win seasons in her 10 years in charge at Florida.

Clemson has not been to the women’s NCAA Tournament since the 2001-’02 season and has not had a winning record since the 2003-’04 campaign.

Under Smith, the Lady Tigers were 52-99 the last five seasons and 9-70 in the ACC.

The Lady Tigers have won five ACC games once since Jim Davis’ 2004 team went 7-9 in conference play. That one season came in 2012-’13, when Clemson went 5-13 in ACC play. It was the last season under former coach Itoro Coleman.

Before her days at Florida, Butler led Charlotte to a 40-22 record in two seasons, both ending with WNIT berths where they advanced to the second round.

Most recently Butler led Florida to a 22-8 record in 2015-’16, including a 10-6 record in the SEC. Butler has an all-time mark of 3-4 in NCAA Tournament games.